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Chapter 2, Problem 96

Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. ―3(sin 90°)⁴ + 4(cos 180°)³

Verified step by step guidance 1 Recall the values of sine and cosine at quadrantal angles: \( \sin 90^\circ = 1 \) and \( \cos 180^\circ = -1 \). Evaluate \( (\sin 90^\circ)^4 \) by raising \( \sin 90^\circ = 1 \) to the 4th power: \( 1^4 \). View full solution Evaluate \( (\cos 180^\circ)^3 \) by raising \( \cos 180^\circ = -1 \) to the 3rd power: \( (-1)^3 \). Substitute these values back into the expression: \( -3 \times (1^4) + 4 \times (-1)^3 \). Simplify the expression step-by-step by performing the multiplications and additions to find the final value.

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