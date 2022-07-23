Textbook Question
Concept Check Suppose that 90° < θ < 180° . Find the sign of each function value. cos ( ―θ)
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Concept Check Suppose that 90° < θ < 180° . Find the sign of each function value. cos ( ―θ)
Give two positive and two negative angles that are coterminal with the given quadrantal angle. 0°
Concept Check Suppose that ―90° < θ < 90° . Find the sign of each function value. sec θ/2
If n is an integer, n • 180° represents an integer multiple of 180°, (2n + 1) • 90° represents an odd integer multiple of 90° , and so on. Determine whether each expression is equal to 0, 1, or ―1, or is undefined. sin[n • 180°]
Give two positive and two negative angles that are coterminal with the given quadrantal angle. 90°
Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. ―3(sin 90°)⁴ + 4(cos 180°)³