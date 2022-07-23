Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 45c
Chapter 2, Problem 45c

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. c. cos θ = 5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the range of the cosine function: for any angle \( \theta \), \( \cos \theta \) must satisfy \( -1 \leq \cos \theta \leq 1 \).
Analyze the given statement \( \cos \theta = 5 \). Since 5 is greater than 1, it lies outside the possible range of cosine values.
Conclude that \( \cos \theta = 5 \) is impossible because cosine values cannot exceed 1 or be less than -1.
Understand that cosine represents the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle, and since the hypotenuse is always the longest side, this ratio cannot be greater than 1.
Therefore, any value of cosine outside the interval \( [-1, 1] \) is not achievable for any real angle \( \theta \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Range of the Cosine Function

The cosine function outputs values only within the range of -1 to 1 for all real angles θ. This means any value outside this interval, such as 5, cannot be the cosine of any angle, making such statements impossible.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Definition of Cosine in the Unit Circle

Cosine of an angle θ corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at that angle. Since the unit circle has radius 1, the x-coordinate (cos θ) must lie between -1 and 1, reinforcing the range limitation.
Recommended video:
6:34
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Function Properties and Constraints

Trigonometric functions have inherent properties and constraints based on their geometric and analytic definitions. Recognizing these constraints helps determine the possibility or impossibility of given trigonometric values.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'

607
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) I , y/r

549
views
Textbook Question

Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.

csc θ > 0 , cot θ > 0

1096
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. b. tan θ = 1.4

716
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3

1103
views
Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 17° 13'

627
views