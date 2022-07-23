Textbook Question
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'
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Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
csc θ > 0 , cot θ > 0
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. c. cos θ = 5
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. b. tan θ = 1.4
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , r/y