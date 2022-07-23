Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 45a
Chapter 2, Problem 45a

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of secant: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\). This means that \(\sec \theta\) is the reciprocal of \(\cos \theta\).
Since \(\cos \theta\) ranges between \(-1\) and \(1\) for all real values of \(\theta\), the values of \(\sec \theta\) must satisfy \(|\sec \theta| \geq 1\) or be undefined where \(\cos \theta = 0\).
Check the given value \(\sec \theta = -\frac{2}{3}\). The absolute value is \(\left| -\frac{2}{3} \right| = \frac{2}{3}\), which is less than 1.
Because \(|\sec \theta|\) must be greater than or equal to 1, \(\sec \theta = -\frac{2}{3}\) is not possible for any real angle \(\theta\).
Therefore, the statement \(\sec \theta = -\frac{2}{3}\) is impossible.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition and Range of Secant Function

The secant function, sec θ, is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function: sec θ = 1/cos θ. Since cosine values range between -1 and 1, secant values are either greater than or equal to 1 or less than or equal to -1. Values between -1 and 1 are not possible for sec θ.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Reciprocal Relationship Between Secant and Cosine

Because sec θ = 1/cos θ, if sec θ is given, the corresponding cosine value can be found by taking its reciprocal. This relationship helps determine if a given secant value is possible by checking if the reciprocal lies within the cosine function's valid range.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Determining Possibility of Trigonometric Values

To determine if a trigonometric value is possible, compare it against the function's range. For sec θ, values must satisfy |sec θ| ≥ 1. If a given value falls outside this range, it is impossible for any angle θ to produce that value.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'

607
views
Textbook Question

Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.

csc θ > 0 , cot θ > 0

1096
views
Textbook Question

Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.

tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0

1278
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. c. cos θ = 5

804
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. b. tan θ = 1.4

716
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , r/y

565
views