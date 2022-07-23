Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'

Textbook Question
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0
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Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. c. cos θ = 5
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. b. tan θ = 1.4
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , r/y