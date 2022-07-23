Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 274° 18' 59"
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. cot θ = ―6
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Key Concepts
Definition of Cotangent
Range of Cotangent Function
Determining Possibility of Trigonometric Values
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at the same time that the shadow of a nearby building is 300 ft long. Find the height of the building.
In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give approximations to the nearest tenth.
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sin 90°
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 180°
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Carving of Lincoln Assume that Lincoln was 6 1/3 ft tall and his head was 3/4 ft long. Knowing that the carved head of Lincoln at Mt. Rushmore is 60 ft tall, find how tall his entire body would be if it were carved into the mountain.