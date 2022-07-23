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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 64
Chapter 2, Problem 64

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sin 90°

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Recall that the sine function, \(\sin \theta\), gives the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle \(\theta\) to the hypotenuse in a right triangle, or equivalently, the y-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at angle \(\theta\).
Identify the angle given: here, the angle is \(90^\circ\), which corresponds to the point on the unit circle at the top of the circle.
On the unit circle, the coordinates at \(90^\circ\) are \((0, 1)\), where the x-coordinate is \(\cos 90^\circ\) and the y-coordinate is \(\sin 90^\circ\).
Therefore, \(\sin 90^\circ\) is equal to the y-coordinate of this point, which is 1.
Conclude that \(\sin 90^\circ\) is defined and its value is 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Sine Function

The sine function relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the hypotenuse. It is also defined on the unit circle as the y-coordinate of the point corresponding to the angle measured from the positive x-axis.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Special Angles and Their Sine Values

Certain angles, like 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°, have well-known sine values that are often memorized. For example, sin 90° equals 1 because at 90°, the point on the unit circle is at (0,1), making the sine value the maximum possible.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Domain and Range of the Sine Function

The sine function is defined for all real numbers (angles), so sin 90° is defined. Its range is between -1 and 1, inclusive, meaning sine values cannot be greater than 1 or less than -1.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. cot θ = ―6

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at the same time that the shadow of a nearby building is 300 ft long. Find the height of the building.

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Textbook Question

Use identities to solve each of the following. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. Find csc θ , given that cot θ = ―1/2 and θ is in quadrant IV.

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Textbook Question

In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give approximations to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 180°

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Carving of Lincoln Assume that Lincoln was 6 1/3 ft tall and his head was 3/4 ft long. Knowing that the carved head of Lincoln at Mt. Rushmore is 60 ft tall, find how tall his entire body would be if it were carved into the mountain.

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