Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. csc θ = 100
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 274° 18' 59"
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Key Concepts
Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds (DMS) Notation
Conversion from DMS to Decimal Degrees
Rounding Decimal Values
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. cot θ = ―6
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at the same time that the shadow of a nearby building is 300 ft long. Find the height of the building.
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. x = 0 , y ≥ 0
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Lighthouse The Biloxi lighthouse in the figure casts a shadow 28 m long at 7 A.M. At the same time, the shadow of the lighthouse keeper, who is 1.75 m tall, is 3.5 m long. How tall is the lighthouse?
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Carving of Lincoln Assume that Lincoln was 6 1/3 ft tall and his head was 3/4 ft long. Knowing that the carved head of Lincoln at Mt. Rushmore is 60 ft tall, find how tall his entire body would be if it were carved into the mountain.