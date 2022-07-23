Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 112° 15'
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. sin θ = 3
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Key Concepts
Range of the Sine Function
Definition of the Sine Function
Evaluating Trigonometric Statements
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) I , r/y
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 55° 30' + 12° 44' ― 8° 15'
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. ―5x ― 3y = 0 , x ≤ 0
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. See Example 4(a). 82° 30'
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. 2x + y = 0 , x ≥ 0