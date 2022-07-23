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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 55
Chapter 2, Problem 55

Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 112° 15'

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1
Identify the components of the angle: 112° (degrees) and 15' (minutes). Remember that 1 degree = 60 minutes.
Convert the minutes to decimal degrees by dividing the number of minutes by 60. Use the formula: \(\text{Decimal degrees from minutes} = \frac{\text{minutes}}{60}\).
Calculate the decimal degrees from the minutes: \(\frac{15}{60}\).
Add the decimal degrees obtained from the minutes to the whole degrees to get the total angle in decimal degrees: \(112 + \frac{15}{60}\).
If required, round the final decimal degree value to the nearest thousandth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds (DMS) Notation

Angles can be expressed in degrees (°), minutes ('), and seconds ("), where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. This notation is commonly used in navigation and surveying to represent precise angle measures.
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i & j Notation

Conversion from Minutes to Decimal Degrees

To convert minutes to decimal degrees, divide the number of minutes by 60 since there are 60 minutes in one degree. For example, 15 minutes equals 15/60 = 0.25 degrees, which can then be added to the whole degrees.
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Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form

Rounding Decimal Degrees

After converting the angle to decimal degrees, rounding to the nearest thousandth means keeping three digits after the decimal point. This ensures a precise yet manageable representation of the angle for practical use.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians
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