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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 84
Chapter 2, Problem 84

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―203° 20'

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1
First, understand that coterminal angles differ by full rotations of 360°. To find an angle coterminal with the given angle, you add or subtract multiples of 360°.
Convert the given angle from degrees and minutes to a decimal degree format for easier calculation. Recall that 1 minute = 1/60 degrees, so convert 20' to degrees by calculating \(20 \div 60\).
Express the given angle as a decimal: \(-203° - \frac{20}{60}° = -203.3333°\) (approximately).
To find the least positive coterminal angle, add 360° to the given angle: \(-203.3333° + 360°\).
If the result is still negative or zero, continue adding 360° until the angle is positive and less than 360°. This final positive angle is the least positive coterminal angle different from the original.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 360°. To find coterminal angles, you add or subtract multiples of 360° from the given angle. This concept helps identify angles that have the same position on the unit circle.
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Converting Between Degrees and Minutes

Angles expressed in degrees and minutes require understanding that 1 degree equals 60 minutes. When performing arithmetic operations, convert minutes to decimal degrees or handle minutes separately to maintain accuracy. This is essential for precise calculations involving angles given in degrees and minutes.
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Finding the Least Positive Coterminal Angle

The least positive coterminal angle is the smallest positive angle greater than 0° that is coterminal with the given angle. To find it, add 360° repeatedly until the angle is positive and less than 360°, ensuring it is not equal to the original angle. This process locates the equivalent angle within the standard 0° to 360° range.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

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Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―541°

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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

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Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. 3 sec 180° ― 5 tan 360°

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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

cos θ = 1

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