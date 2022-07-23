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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 84
Chapter 2, Problem 84

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.
cos θ = 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given trigonometric function and its value: here, \( \cos \theta = 1 \).
Recall the definition of cosine in terms of the unit circle: \( \cos \theta = \frac{x}{r} \), where \( x \) is the horizontal coordinate and \( r = 1 \) on the unit circle.
Determine the angle(s) \( \theta \) where \( \cos \theta = 1 \). On the unit circle, this occurs at \( \theta = 0 \) (or multiples of \( 2\pi \)).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \sin \theta \): \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \). Substitute \( \cos \theta = 1 \) to find \( \sin \theta \).
Calculate the remaining trigonometric functions using their definitions: \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \), \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \), \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \), and \( \cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta} \). Rationalize denominators if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Six Trigonometric Functions

The six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—are ratios of sides in a right triangle or coordinates on the unit circle. Given one function value, the others can be found using their interrelationships and identities.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Unit Circle and Angle Interpretation

The unit circle represents angles as points (x, y) where x = cos θ and y = sin θ. Knowing cos θ = 1 corresponds to the point (1, 0), which helps determine all other function values for that angle.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Rationalizing Denominators

Rationalizing denominators involves eliminating radicals from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable expression. This is often required for final answers to be in simplified, standard form.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

csc θ = ―3 , and cos θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

sin θ = √2/6 , and cos θ < 0

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Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―203° 20'

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Textbook Question

Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. 3 sec 180° ― 5 tan 360°

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Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. See Example 5. 541°

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 1800°

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