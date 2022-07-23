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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 82
Chapter 2, Problem 82

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.
csc θ = ―3 , and cos θ > 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \csc \theta = -3 \) and \( \cos \theta > 0 \). Recall that \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \), so use this to find \( \sin \theta \).
Calculate \( \sin \theta \) by taking the reciprocal of \( \csc \theta \): \( \sin \theta = \frac{1}{\csc \theta} = \frac{1}{-3} = -\frac{1}{3} \).
Determine the quadrant of \( \theta \) using the signs of \( \sin \theta \) and \( \cos \theta \). Since \( \sin \theta < 0 \) and \( \cos \theta > 0 \), \( \theta \) lies in the fourth quadrant.
Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \) to find \( \cos \theta \). Substitute \( \sin \theta = -\frac{1}{3} \) and solve for \( \cos \theta \), choosing the positive root because \( \cos \theta > 0 \).
Find the remaining trigonometric functions using the definitions: \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \), \( \cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta} \), \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \), and rationalize denominators where necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

The six trigonometric functions include sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent. Cosecant (csc θ) is the reciprocal of sine (sin θ), so if csc θ = -3, then sin θ = -1/3. Understanding these reciprocal relationships is essential to find all function values.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant where the angle θ lies. Given csc θ = -3 (sin θ negative) and cos θ > 0 (cosine positive), θ must be in the fourth quadrant. Knowing quadrant signs helps determine the correct values and signs of all functions.
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Pythagorean Identity and Rationalizing Denominators

The Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 allows calculation of unknown function values once one is known. After finding cos θ, tangent and other functions can be derived. Rationalizing denominators ensures answers are in simplified, standard form, improving clarity and precision.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

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Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―203° 20'

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 1800°

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

cos θ = 1

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