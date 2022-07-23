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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 86
Chapter 2, Problem 86

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. See Example 5. 541°

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1
Understand that coterminal angles differ by full rotations of 360°. To find an angle coterminal with 541°, you add or subtract multiples of 360°.
Since 541° is greater than 360°, subtract 360° from 541° to find a positive coterminal angle less than 360°: calculate \(541° - 360°\).
Perform the subtraction to get the new angle, which will be coterminal with 541° and between 0° and 360°.
Verify that the resulting angle is positive and less than 360°, ensuring it is the least positive coterminal angle different from the original 541°.
If needed, check by adding or subtracting another 360° to confirm no smaller positive coterminal angle exists.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 360°. To find coterminal angles, you add or subtract multiples of 360° from the given angle. This concept helps identify angles that have the same trigonometric values.
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Coterminal Angles

Angle Measurement and Positive Angles

Angles can be measured in degrees and can be positive or negative. The least positive coterminal angle is the smallest positive angle greater than 0° that is coterminal with the given angle. Understanding how to adjust angles to fall within a specific range is essential.
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Modulo Operation with Angles

Finding coterminal angles often involves using the modulo operation with 360°, which effectively 'wraps' angles into the standard 0° to 360° range. This operation simplifies the process of finding equivalent angles by reducing large or negative angles to their principal values.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

csc θ = ―3 , and cos θ > 0

685
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Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―541°

612
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Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―203° 20'

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Textbook Question

Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. 3 sec 180° ― 5 tan 360°

597
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Textbook Question

Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. tan 360° + 4 sin 180° + 5(cos 180°)²

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Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

cos θ = 1

698
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