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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 94
Chapter 2, Problem 94

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. 8440°

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1
Understand that coterminal angles differ by full rotations of 360°. To find an angle coterminal with 8440°, you add or subtract multiples of 360°.
Express the coterminal angle as \(\theta = 8440° - 360° \times k\), where \(k\) is an integer chosen so that \(\theta\) lies between 0° and 360°.
Determine the integer \(k\) by dividing 8440 by 360 and taking the integer part: \(k = \left\lfloor \frac{8440}{360} \right\rfloor\).
Calculate the angle \(\theta\) by subtracting \(360° \times k\) from 8440°, which will give the least positive coterminal angle.
Verify that the resulting angle \(\theta\) is positive and less than 360°, and that it is not equal to the original angle 8440°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 360°. To find coterminal angles, you add or subtract multiples of 360° from the given angle. This concept helps identify angles that have the same trigonometric values.
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Angle Reduction to Least Positive Measure

Reducing an angle to its least positive coterminal measure involves finding the smallest positive angle between 0° and 360° that is coterminal with the given angle. This is done by repeatedly subtracting 360° until the angle lies within this range, ensuring the angle is positive and minimal.
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Modulo Operation in Angle Measurement

The modulo operation helps simplify angle measures by finding the remainder when the angle is divided by 360°. This remainder corresponds to the coterminal angle within one full rotation, making it a practical tool for quickly determining the least positive coterminal angle.
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Related Practice
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Concept Check Suppose that 90° < θ < 180° .   Find the sign of each function value. cos ( ―θ)

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