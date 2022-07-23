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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.

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1
Recall the definition of an equilateral triangle: it is a triangle where all sides are of equal length.
Since the triangle is equilateral, it means all three sides are equal.
Therefore, the number of equal sides in an equilateral triangle is three.
You can express this as: An equilateral triangle has \(3\) equal sides.
This property also implies that all interior angles are equal, each measuring \(60^\circ\), but the question focuses on the sides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilateral Triangle Definition

An equilateral triangle is a triangle in which all three sides are of equal length. This property also implies that all three interior angles are equal, each measuring 60 degrees.
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Properties of Triangle Sides

The sides of a triangle determine its classification. In an equilateral triangle, the equality of sides is fundamental, distinguishing it from isosceles (two equal sides) and scalene (no equal sides) triangles.
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Finding Missing Side Lengths

Relationship Between Sides and Angles

In triangles, equal sides correspond to equal angles opposite those sides. For an equilateral triangle, since all sides are equal, all angles are also equal, reinforcing the triangle's symmetry.
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