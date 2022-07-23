Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. -25.485°
Use identities to solve each of the following. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. Find cot θ , given that csc θ = ―1.45 and θ is in quadrant III.
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Key Concepts
Reciprocal Trigonometric Identities
Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants
Pythagorean Identity and Rationalizing Denominators
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. tan θ = ―15/8 , and θ is in quadrant II .
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sin(―270°)
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. tan 450°
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 59.0854°
Solve each problem. Solar Eclipse on Earth The sun has a diameter of about 865,000 mi with a maximum distance from Earth's surface of about 94,500,000 mi. The moon has a smaller diameter of 2159 mi. For a total solar eclipse to occur, the moon must pass between Earth and the sun. The moon must also be close enough to Earth for the moon's umbra (shadow) to reach the surface of Earth. (Data from Karttunen, H., P. Kröger, H. Oja, M. Putannen, and K. Donners, Editors, Fundamental Astronomy, Fourth Edition, Springer-Verlag.) a. Calculate the maximum distance, to the nearest thousand miles, that the moon can be from Earth and still have a total solar eclipse occur. (Hint: Use similar triangles.)