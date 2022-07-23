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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 73
Chapter 2, Problem 73

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. tan θ = ―15/8 , and θ is in quadrant II .

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Recall that the six trigonometric functions are sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent, defined as follows: \(\sin \theta = \frac{y}{r}\), \(\cos \theta = \frac{x}{r}\), \(\tan \theta = \frac{y}{x}\), \(\csc \theta = \frac{r}{y}\), \(\sec \theta = \frac{r}{x}\), and \(\cot \theta = \frac{x}{y}\), where \((x, y)\) is a point on the terminal side of angle \(\theta\) and \(r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\).
Given \(\tan \theta = -\frac{15}{8}\) and that \(\theta\) is in quadrant II, determine the signs of \(x\) and \(y\). In quadrant II, \(x\) is negative and \(y\) is positive. Since \(\tan \theta = \frac{y}{x}\) is negative, this matches the given ratio with \(y = 15\) and \(x = -8\) (choosing values consistent with the signs in quadrant II).
Calculate the hypotenuse \(r\) using the Pythagorean theorem: \(r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} = \sqrt{(-8)^2 + 15^2} = \sqrt{64 + 225}\).
Find \(\sin \theta\) and \(\cos \theta\) using the definitions: \(\sin \theta = \frac{y}{r}\) and \(\cos \theta = \frac{x}{r}\). Substitute the values of \(x\), \(y\), and \(r\).
Use the values of \(\sin \theta\) and \(\cos \theta\) to find the remaining functions: \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\), \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\), \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\), and \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\). Rationalize denominators where necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Relationships

The six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—are interrelated ratios based on a right triangle or the unit circle. Knowing one function value, such as tangent, allows calculation of others using identities like sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 and tan θ = sin θ / cos θ.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant where the angle lies. In quadrant II, sine is positive, while cosine and tangent are negative. This knowledge helps determine the correct signs of all six functions once one value and the quadrant are known.
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Quadratic Formula

Rationalizing Denominators

Rationalizing denominators involves eliminating radicals or complex expressions from the denominator of a fraction. This is done by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable expression, ensuring the final trigonometric values are presented in a simplified, standard form.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

sin θ = √5/7 , and θ is in quadrant I.

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Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. tan 450°

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Use identities to solve each of the following. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. Find cot θ , given that csc θ = ―1.45 and θ is in quadrant III.

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