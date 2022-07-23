Textbook Question
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. cos 1800°
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Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. cos 1800°
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 102.3771°
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.
sin θ = √5/7 , and θ is in quadrant I.
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. tan 450°
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 59.0854°
Use identities to solve each of the following. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. Find cot θ , given that csc θ = ―1.45 and θ is in quadrant III.