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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 10
Chapter 3, Problem 10

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. 480° F. 32°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the reference angle of any given angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the angle and the x-axis. It is always between 0° and 90°.
For angles greater than 360°, first find the equivalent angle between 0° and 360° by subtracting multiples of 360°. For example, for 480°, calculate \(480° - 360° = 120°\).
Determine the quadrant of the angle after reducing it to between 0° and 360°. For example, 120° lies in the second quadrant.
Use the quadrant to find the reference angle: - Quadrant I: reference angle = angle itself - Quadrant II: reference angle = \(180° - \text{angle}\) - Quadrant III: reference angle = \(\text{angle} - 180°\) - Quadrant IV: reference angle = \(360° - \text{angle}\)
Match each angle from Column I with the corresponding reference angle from Column II by applying the above steps to each angle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always between 0° and 90°, and helps simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to a corresponding acute angle.
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Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles differ by full rotations of 360°. For example, 480° is coterminal with 480° - 360° = 120°. Identifying coterminal angles helps reduce large angles to an equivalent angle within 0° to 360° for easier reference angle determination.
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Quadrants and Angle Positioning

The quadrant in which an angle lies affects how its reference angle is calculated. Angles in Quadrant I have reference angles equal to themselves, while in other quadrants, the reference angle is found by subtracting the angle from 180°, 270°, or 360°, depending on the quadrant.
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