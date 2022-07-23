Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. WNBA Scorer Women's National Basketball Association player Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm was the WNBA's top scorer for the 2018 regular season, with 742 points. Is it appropriate to consider this number between 741.5 and 742.5? Why or why not? (Data from www.wnba.com)