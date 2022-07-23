Determine the quadrant of the point \((-3, -3)\) to correctly adjust the angle \(\theta\) because arctangent alone only gives values between \(-90^\circ\) and \(90^\circ\). Since both \(x\) and \(y\) are negative, the point lies in the third quadrant, so add \(180^\circ\) to the angle obtained from arctangent to get the correct direction from the positive x-axis.