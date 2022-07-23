Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.5.16
Chapter 3, Problem 2.5.16

Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (-3, -3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of the airplane relative to the radar station at the origin: \((-3, -3)\).
Calculate the angle \(\theta\) that the line from the origin to the point makes with the positive x-axis using the arctangent function: \(\theta = \arctan\left(\frac{y}{x}\right) = \arctan\left(\frac{-3}{-3}\right)\).
Determine the quadrant of the point \((-3, -3)\) to correctly adjust the angle \(\theta\) because arctangent alone only gives values between \(-90^\circ\) and \(90^\circ\). Since both \(x\) and \(y\) are negative, the point lies in the third quadrant, so add \(180^\circ\) to the angle obtained from arctangent to get the correct direction from the positive x-axis.
Express the bearing in the first method (the standard compass bearing) by measuring the angle clockwise from the north (positive y-axis). To do this, convert the angle from the positive x-axis to the angle from the positive y-axis by using the relationship: \(\text{bearing} = 90^\circ + \theta\) (adjusted for quadrant).
Express the bearing in the second method (the quadrant bearing) by stating the angle as degrees east or west of north or south. Since the point is in the southwest quadrant, the bearing will be expressed as an angle west of south, calculated by finding the acute angle between the line and the south direction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bearing and Its Methods

Bearing is a way to express direction relative to a reference point, usually north. The two common methods are the compass bearing, which measures angles clockwise from north, and the quadrant bearing, which expresses direction as an angle east or west of north or south. Understanding both methods is essential to convert coordinates into bearings.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Rectangular Coordinate System and Position Vectors

A rectangular coordinate system uses x and y axes to locate points in a plane. The position of an object, like an airplane, can be represented as a vector from the origin (observer) to the point (x, y). This vector helps determine the direction and distance of the object relative to the observer.
Recommended video:
5:10
Introduction to Graphs & the Coordinate System

Calculating Angles Using Inverse Trigonometric Functions

To find the bearing from coordinates, the angle between the position vector and a reference axis is calculated using inverse tangent (arctan) or other inverse trig functions. Correctly interpreting the quadrant of the point is crucial to determine the accurate bearing angle.
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance Traveled by a Ship A ship travels 55 km on a bearing of 27° and then travels on a bearing of 117° for 140 km. Find the distance from the starting point to the ending point.

940
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.

cos(90°-3.69°)

671
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.

cos 41° 24'

608
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. cos(30° + 20°) = cos 30° + cos 20°

571
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. 2 cos 38°22' = cos 76°44'

666
views
Textbook Question

Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. tan θ = 0.70020753

621
views