Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (2, 2)
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
cos(90°-3.69°)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Complementary Angle Identity
Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Values
Rounding and Decimal Precision
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance Traveled by a Ship A ship travels 55 km on a bearing of 27° and then travels on a bearing of 117° for 140 km. Find the distance from the starting point to the ending point.
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (-3, -3)
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
cos 41° 24'
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. cos(30° + 20°) = cos 30° + cos 20°
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. tan θ = 0.70020753