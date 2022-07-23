CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each equation in Column I with the appropriate right triangle in Column II. In each case, the goal is to find the value of x.
x = 5 tan 38°
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each equation in Column I with the appropriate right triangle in Column II. In each case, the goal is to find the value of x.
x = 5 tan 38°
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
tan 45°
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
tan 16°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
csc 60°
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
sin⁻¹ 0.30
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
sec 18°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516