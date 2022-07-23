Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 4
Chapter 3, Problem 4

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
cot 27°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem requires matching trigonometric function values or angles from Column I with their approximate numerical values or angles in Column II.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of the trigonometric functions involved, such as cotangent, which is the reciprocal of tangent: \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\).
Step 3: Calculate or estimate the value of each trigonometric function or angle in Column I using a calculator or known trigonometric identities. For example, to find \(\cot 27^\circ\), first find \(\tan 27^\circ\) and then take its reciprocal.
Step 4: Compare each calculated value or angle with the approximations given in Column II to find the closest match. Pay attention to units (degrees vs. radians) and the magnitude of values.
Step 5: Assign each item from Column I to the corresponding value or angle in Column II based on your calculations and reasoning.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Values

Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, tangent, and cotangent relate angles of a right triangle to ratios of its sides. Understanding how to compute or approximate these values for given angles is essential for matching function values to their numerical approximations.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Angle Approximation

Inverse trigonometric functions allow us to find an angle when given a trigonometric value. This concept is crucial for interpreting numerical approximations as angles, enabling the matching of values in degrees to their corresponding function outputs.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Degree Measure and Radian Conversion

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, and converting between these units is often necessary. Recognizing the unit of the given approximations helps in correctly associating angles with their trigonometric values.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each equation in Column I with the appropriate right triangle in Column II. In each case, the goal is to find the value of x.

x = 5 tan 38°

555
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

tan 45°

671
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

tan 16°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

572
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

csc 60°

646
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sin⁻¹ 0.30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

562
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sec 18°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

568
views