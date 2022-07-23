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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 5
Chapter 3, Problem 5

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
csc 60°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of the cosecant function. Cosecant is the reciprocal of sine, so \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\).
Step 2: Find the value of \(\sin 60^\circ\). From the special angles in trigonometry, \(\sin 60^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Step 3: Calculate \(\csc 60^\circ\) using the reciprocal relationship: \(\csc 60^\circ = \frac{1}{\sin 60^\circ} = \frac{1}{\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}\).
Step 4: Simplify the expression for \(\csc 60^\circ\) by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: \(\csc 60^\circ = \frac{2}{\sqrt{3}}\).
Step 5: Rationalize the denominator if needed by multiplying numerator and denominator by \(\sqrt{3}\) to get \(\csc 60^\circ = \frac{2\sqrt{3}}{3}\), which matches one of the values in Column II.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basic Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric functions such as sine, cosine, and cosecant relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. For example, csc θ is the reciprocal of sin θ, meaning csc θ = 1/sin θ. Understanding these ratios is essential for matching functions to their numerical values.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Special Angles and Their Values

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values involving square roots and fractions. For instance, sin 60° = √3/2 and csc 60° = 2/√3. Memorizing these special angle values helps quickly identify correct matches in problems.
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45-45-90 Triangles

Reciprocal Identities

Reciprocal identities express functions like cosecant, secant, and cotangent as reciprocals of sine, cosine, and tangent respectively. For example, csc θ = 1/sin θ. Recognizing these identities allows conversion between functions and their values, aiding in matching tasks.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each equation in Column I with the appropriate right triangle in Column II. In each case, the goal is to find the value of x.

x = 5 tan 38°

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Textbook Question

Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cot 30°

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. 212° B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sin⁻¹ 0.30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sec 18°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

568
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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

cot 27°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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