Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2. cot θ = 0.21563481
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
sin θ = 0.84802194
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Key Concepts
Inverse Sine Function (Arcsin)
Domain and Range of Sine Function
Decimal Degree Precision
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (2, 2)
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance Traveled by a Ship A ship travels 55 km on a bearing of 27° and then travels on a bearing of 117° for 140 km. Find the distance from the starting point to the ending point.
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. cos 70° = 2 cos² 35° - 1
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Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. tan θ = 0.70020753