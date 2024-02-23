Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Inverse Cosine
Example 1
Evaluate the expression.
cos−1(−1)
0
π
2π
23π
Evaluate the expression.
cos−1(0)
0
2π
π
23π
Evaluate the expression.
cos−1(−22)
4π
43π
45π
47π
Inverse Sine
Example 2
Evaluate the expression.
sin−11
0
2π
π
−2π
Evaluate the expression.
sin−1(23)
6π
23π
3π
−3π
Evaluate the expression.
sin−1(22)
4π
−4π
43π
47π
Inverse Tangent
Example 3
Evaluate the expression.
tan−10
0
2π
π
−2π
Evaluate the expression.
tan−11
0
4π
2π
−4π
Evaluate the expression.
tan−1(−33)
6π
3π
−6π
−3π
Evaluate the expression using a calculator. Express your answer in radians, rounding to two decimal places.
tan−1(5)
– 5
– 3.38
1.37
78.69
Evaluate the expression using a calculator. Express your answer in radians, rounding to two decimal places.
sin−1(−31)
0.34
– 0.34
– 0.33
– 19.47
Evaluate the expression using a calculator. Express your answer in radians, rounding to two decimal places.
cos−1(41)
75.52
1.82
1.32
0.97
