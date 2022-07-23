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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.5.14
Chapter 3, Problem 2.5.14

Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (0, -2)

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1
Understand that the observer is at the origin (0,0) and the airplane is at the point (0, -2) in the coordinate plane. The bearing is the direction from the observer to the airplane.
Recall that bearings are typically measured clockwise from the north direction (positive y-axis). The first method expresses bearing as an angle clockwise from north, ranging from 0° to 360°.
Determine the angle of the vector from the origin to the point (0, -2). Since the point lies directly on the negative y-axis, the direction is straight south.
Express the bearing in the first method: since the airplane is directly south, the bearing is 180° clockwise from north.
For the second method, bearings are expressed as angles east or west of north or south. Since the airplane is directly south, the bearing is simply S 0° E (or just due south).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bearing and Its Methods

Bearing is a way to describe direction relative to a reference, usually north. The two common methods are the compass bearing, measured clockwise from north (0° to 360°), and the quadrant bearing, expressed as an angle east or west of north or south. Understanding both methods allows conversion between them for accurate navigation.
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Rectangular Coordinate System and Position Vectors

In a rectangular coordinate system, points are located using (x, y) coordinates relative to the origin. The position vector from the origin to a point can be used to determine direction and distance. This system helps translate spatial locations into angles and bearings by relating coordinates to directions.
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Calculating Angles Using Inverse Trigonometric Functions

To find the bearing from coordinates, inverse trigonometric functions like arctangent are used to calculate the angle between the position vector and a reference axis. Adjustments are made based on the quadrant to get the correct bearing angle, ensuring the direction is accurately represented relative to north.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(Modeling) Fish's View of the World The figure shows a fish's view of the world above the surface of the water. (Data from Walker, J., 'The Amateur Scientist,' Scientific American.) Suppose that a light ray comes from the horizon, enters the water, and strikes the fish's eye. Assume that this ray gives a value of 90° for angle θ₁ in the formula for Snell's law. (In a practical situation, this angle would probably be a little less than 90°.) The speed of light in water is about 2.254 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find angle θ₂ to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Cities The bearing from Atlanta to Macon is S 27° E, and the bearing from Macon to Augusta is N 63° E. An automobile traveling at 62 mph needs 1¼ hr to go from Atlanta to Macon and 1¾ hr to go from Macon to Augusta. Find the distance from Atlanta to Augusta.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.


Column I: 1.

cot⁻¹ 30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Textbook Question

Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. cos θ = 0.10452846

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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.

sin 38° 42'

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Textbook Question

Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.52991926

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