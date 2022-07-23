(Modeling) Fish's View of the World The figure shows a fish's view of the world above the surface of the water. (Data from Walker, J., 'The Amateur Scientist,' Scientific American.) Suppose that a light ray comes from the horizon, enters the water, and strikes the fish's eye. Assume that this ray gives a value of 90° for angle θ₁ in the formula for Snell's law. (In a practical situation, this angle would probably be a little less than 90°.) The speed of light in water is about 2.254 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find angle θ₂ to the nearest tenth.
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (0, -2)
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Key Concepts
Bearing and Its Methods
Rectangular Coordinate System and Position Vectors
Calculating Angles Using Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Cities The bearing from Atlanta to Macon is S 27° E, and the bearing from Macon to Augusta is N 63° E. An automobile traveling at 62 mph needs 1¼ hr to go from Atlanta to Macon and 1¾ hr to go from Macon to Augusta. Find the distance from Atlanta to Augusta.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
cot⁻¹ 30
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. cos θ = 0.10452846
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
sin 38° 42'
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.52991926