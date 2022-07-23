Sine Function Symmetry and Periodicity

The sine function is periodic with a period of 360°, meaning sin(θ) = sin(θ + 360°k) for any integer k. Additionally, sine is positive in the first and second quadrants, so for a positive sine value, there are two angles between 0° and 360° that satisfy the equation: one in the first quadrant and one in the second quadrant, found using the reference angle.