Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. tan α = cot(α + 10°)
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. -510°
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Key Concepts
Reference Angles and Coterminal Angles
Signs of Trigonometric Functions in Different Quadrants
Rationalizing Denominators
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. sin(2θ + 10°) = cos(3θ - 20°)
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. a = 958 m, b = 489 m
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 51.7°, a = 28.1 ft
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. b = 32 ft, c = 51 ft
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. -390°