Step 1: Understand that the angle given is -390°, which is a negative angle. To find the trigonometric functions, first convert this angle to a positive coterminal angle by adding 360° repeatedly until the angle is between 0° and 360°. So, calculate \(-390° + 360° = -30°\). Since -30° is still negative, add 360° again: \(-30° + 360° = 330°\). Thus, the coterminal positive angle is 330°.