Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. cos(θ + 20°)
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. tan α = cot(α + 10°)
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Key Concepts
Relationship Between Tangent and Cotangent
Solving Trigonometric Equations
Acute Angle Constraints
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. -510°
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. sin(2θ + 10°) = cos(3θ - 20°)
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 51.7°, a = 28.1 ft
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. b = 32 ft, c = 51 ft
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. -390°