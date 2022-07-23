Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Find a formula for h in terms of k, A, and B. Assume A < B.
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Chapter 3, Problem 58
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cot 45°
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Recall the definition of cotangent in terms of sine and cosine: \(\cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\).
Substitute \(\theta = 45^\circ\) into the formula: \(\cot 45^\circ = \frac{\cos 45^\circ}{\sin 45^\circ}\).
Use the known exact values for sine and cosine at \(45^\circ\): \(\sin 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\) and \(\cos 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Replace the sine and cosine values in the expression: \(\cot 45^\circ = \frac{\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}}{\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}}\).
Simplify the fraction by dividing the numerator by the denominator to find the exact value of \(\cot 45^\circ\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Cotangent
Cotangent is a trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side in a right triangle, or equivalently, cot(θ) = 1 / tan(θ). It represents the reciprocal of the tangent function and is useful for finding exact values of angles.
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Exact Values of Common Angles
Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values. For 45°, the cotangent value can be derived from the properties of an isosceles right triangle, where the legs are equal, leading to cot 45° = 1.
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Using Reciprocal Identities
Reciprocal identities relate trigonometric functions to their reciprocals, such as cot(θ) = 1 / tan(θ). This identity allows calculation of cotangent values by first knowing or finding the tangent value, simplifying the process of finding exact trigonometric values.
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