Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. cos θ = √3 2
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Chapter 3, Problem 58
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Find a formula for h in terms of k, A, and B. Assume A < B.
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Identify the given variables and what is asked: we need to express \( h \) in terms of \( k \), \( A \), and \( B \), with the condition \( A < B \).
Recall the relevant trigonometric relationships or formulas that connect these variables. Since \( A \) and \( B \) are angles and \( h \) and \( k \) are lengths, consider using the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines depending on the context.
Set up an equation involving \( h \), \( k \), \( A \), and \( B \). For example, if \( h \) and \( k \) are sides opposite angles \( A \) and \( B \) respectively, the Law of Sines states: \[\frac{h}{\sin(\doublebackslash A)} = \frac{k}{\sin(\doublebackslash B)}\]
Solve this equation for \( h \) to express it explicitly in terms of \( k \), \( A \), and \( B \). This involves multiplying both sides by \( \sin(\doublebackslash A) \): \[h = k \cdot \frac{\sin(\doublebackslash A)}{\sin(\doublebackslash B)}\]
Verify the formula makes sense given the condition \( A < B \), and ensure all variables are correctly placed to represent the relationship between \( h \), \( k \), \( A \), and \( B \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions and Their Relationships
Understanding sine, cosine, and tangent functions is essential, as they relate angles to side lengths in right triangles. These functions allow expressing one side length in terms of angles and other sides, which is crucial for deriving formulas involving variables like h, k, A, and B.
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Angle Inequalities and Their Implications
The condition A < B indicates a relationship between angles that affects the relative lengths of sides opposite these angles. Recognizing how inequalities between angles influence side lengths helps in setting up correct equations and ensuring the formula for h is consistent with the given constraints.
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Formulating and Solving Trigonometric Equations
Deriving a formula for h in terms of k, A, and B requires setting up equations based on trigonometric identities and solving for the unknown variable. This involves manipulating expressions, applying inverse functions if needed, and isolating h to express it explicitly in terms of the given parameters.
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