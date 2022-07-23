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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 56
Chapter 3, Problem 56

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sec 45°

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Recall the definition of secant in terms of cosine: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\).
Identify the angle given: \(45^\circ\).
Find the exact value of \(\cos 45^\circ\). From the unit circle or special triangles, \(\cos 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Substitute the value of \(\cos 45^\circ\) into the secant formula: \(\sec 45^\circ = \frac{1}{\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}}\).
Simplify the expression by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately to find the exact value of \(\sec 45^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Secant Function

The secant function, sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). It is important to understand this relationship to find the exact value of secant for a given angle.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions for Special Angles

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values. For 45°, cos(45°) = √2/2, which helps in calculating sec(45°) precisely without a calculator.
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Simplifying Radical Expressions

After finding the reciprocal of cosine, simplifying the resulting expression, often involving square roots, is necessary to express the answer in its simplest exact form, such as rationalizing denominators.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Length of Sides of an Isosceles Triangle An isosceles triangle has a base of length 49.28 m. The angle opposite the base is 58.746°. Find the length of each of the two equal sides.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Angle of Elevation of the Sun The length of the shadow of a building 34.09 m tall is 37.62 m. Find the angle of elevation of the sun to the nearest hundredth of a degree.

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Textbook Question

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cot 45°

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Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Angle of Depression of a Light A company safety committee has recommended that a floodlight be mounted in a parking lot so as to illuminate the employee exit, as shown in the figure. Find the angle of depression of the light to the nearest minute.

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. tan² 60° + 1 = sec² 60°

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos 60° = 2 cos² 30° - 1

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