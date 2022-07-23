Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Length of Sides of an Isosceles Triangle An isosceles triangle has a base of length 49.28 m. The angle opposite the base is 58.746°. Find the length of each of the two equal sides.
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sec 45°
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Key Concepts
Definition of Secant Function
Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions for Special Angles
Simplifying Radical Expressions
Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Angle of Elevation of the Sun The length of the shadow of a building 34.09 m tall is 37.62 m. Find the angle of elevation of the sun to the nearest hundredth of a degree.
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cot 45°
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Angle of Depression of a Light A company safety committee has recommended that a floodlight be mounted in a parking lot so as to illuminate the employee exit, as shown in the figure. Find the angle of depression of the light to the nearest minute.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. tan² 60° + 1 = sec² 60°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos 60° = 2 cos² 30° - 1