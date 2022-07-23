Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. √3 cot θ = - —— 3
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. csc 60°
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Key Concepts
Definition of Cosecant (csc)
Exact Values of Sine for Special Angles
Reciprocal Function Calculation
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. cos θ = √3 2
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Find a formula for h in terms of k, A, and B. Assume A < B.
Concept Check Work each problem. Find the equation of the line that passes through the origin and makes a 30° angle with the x-axis.
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. sec θ = -√2
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Create a right triangle problem whose solution can be found by evaluating θ if sin θ = ¾.