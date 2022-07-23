Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
cos θ = 0.85536428
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
cos θ = 0.85536428
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
cot⁻¹ 30
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (0, -2)
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Height of an Antenna A scanner antenna is on top of the center of a house. The angle of elevation from a point 28.0 m from the center of the house to the top of the antenna is 27°10', and the angle of elevation to the bottom of the antenna is 18°10'. Find the height of the antenna.
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. cos θ = 0.10452846
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. tan 11.7689°