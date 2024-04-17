7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Intro to Law of Cosines
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
A surveyor wishes to find the distance across a river while standing on a small island. If she measures distances of a=30m to one shore, c=60m to the opposite shore, and an angle of B=100° between the two shores, find the distance between the two shores.
A
69.4m
B
67.1m
C
90.6m
D
71.6m
3
ProblemProblem
Use the Law of Cosines to find the angle C, rounded to the nearest tenth.
A
109.5°
B
50.5°
C
111.9°
D
48.1°
4
concept
Solving SAS & SSS Triangles
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
5
ProblemProblem
Solve the triangle: b=5,c=3,A=100°.
A
a=6.05,B=50.4°,C=29.6°
B
a=6.26,B=28.2°,C=51.8°
C
a=6.26,B=51.8°,C=28.2°
D
a=6.05,B=29.6°,C=50.4°
6
ProblemProblem
Solve the triangle: a=5, b=15, c=13.
A
A=18.9°,B=103.8°,C=57.3°
B
A=13.8°,B=108.9°,C=57.3°
C
A=13.8°,B=103.8°,C=62.4°
D
A=18.9°,B=98.7°,C=62.4°
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Law of Cosines
Your Trigonometry tutors
Additional resources for Law of Cosines
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (59)
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft
- Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working ...
- Use the following conditions to solve Exercises 1–4: 4 𝝅 sin α = ----- , ------- < α < 𝝅 5 2 5 𝝅 co...
- Use the formula for the cosine of the difference of two angles to solve Exercises 1–12. In Exercises 1–4, fi...
- In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the n...
- In oblique triangle ABC, C = 68°, a = 5, and b = 6. Find c to the nearest tenth.
- Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working ...
- In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the n...
- In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for ...
- In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for ...
- In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the n...
- In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for ...
- In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for ...
- CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is...
- Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.<IMAGE>
- Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.<IMAGE>
- Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.<IMAGE>
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.C = 45.6°, b = 8.94 m, a = 7.23 m
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.a = 42.9 m, b = 37.6 m, c = 62.7 m
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.a = 965 ft, b = 876 ft, c = 1240 ft
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.A = 80° 40', b = 143 cm, c = 89.6 cm
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.
- Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m
- CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is...
- A plane has an airspeed of 520 mph. The pilot wishes to fly on a bearing of 310°. A wind of 37 mph is blowing ...
- Find the force required to keep a 75-lb sled from sliding down an incline that makes an angle of 27° with the ...
- A boat travels 15 km per hr in still water. The boat is traveling across a large river, on a bearing of 130°. ...
- Find the exact area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that Heron's formula gives t...
- Find the area of each triangle ABC. a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft
- Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.<IMAGE>
- In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° + 30°...
- In Exercises 13–16, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square u...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 13–16, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square u...
- Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find t...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest d...
- In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit. ...
- In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit. ...
- In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit. ...
- In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: β e. cos ------- 2 3 �...
- In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. cos(α﹣β) 3 𝝅 12 𝝅...
- In Exercises 35–36, the three given points are the vertices of a triangle. Solve each triangle, rounding lengt...
- In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: β e. cos ------- 2 1 3...
- In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. cos(α﹣β) 1 3𝝅 1 3�...
- In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: a. cos (α + β) 3 5 sin...
- In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: a. cos (α + β) 3 1 tan...
- In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: a. cos (α + β) 8 1 cos...
- In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: a. cos (α + β) 3 3𝝅 1...
- In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term. cos (α + β) cos β...