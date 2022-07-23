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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.R.29
Chapter 3, Problem 2.R.29

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. tan 11.7689°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem asks for the value of \(\tan 11.7689^\circ\), which means we need to find the tangent of the angle 11.7689 degrees.
Ensure your calculator is set to degree mode since the angle is given in degrees, not radians.
Input the angle 11.7689 into the calculator and then use the tangent function to find \(\tan(11.7689^\circ)\).
Calculate the value and then round or truncate the result to six decimal places as requested.
Write down the final answer with six decimal places, ensuring accuracy and proper formatting.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Tangent Function

The tangent function relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the opposite side over the adjacent side. It is defined for all angles except where cosine is zero, and its values can be positive or negative depending on the angle's quadrant.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Degree Measure and Angle Conversion

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians. In this problem, the angle is given in degrees, so it is important to ensure the calculator is set to degree mode to get the correct tangent value.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Approximations

Calculators can compute trigonometric functions to high precision. To approximate tan(11.7689°), input the angle in degree mode and round the result to six decimal places as required for accuracy.
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How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Related Practice
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