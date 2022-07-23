(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. A 3000-lb car traveling uphill has a grade resistance of 150 lb. Find the angle of the grade to the nearest tenth of a degree.
(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. A car traveling on a -3° downhill grade has a grade resistance of -145 lb. Determine the weight of the car to the nearest hundred pounds.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Grade Resistance
Relationship Between Weight and Grade Resistance
Trigonometric Functions in Inclined Planes
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. sin 10° + sin 10° = sin 20°
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
1/ sec 14.8°
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
sin 38° 42'
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.52991926
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1. csc 145° 45'