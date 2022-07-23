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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.3.72
Chapter 3, Problem 2.3.72

(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. A 3000-lb car traveling uphill has a grade resistance of 150 lb. Find the angle of the grade to the nearest tenth of a degree.

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1
Understand that grade resistance is the component of the car's weight acting parallel to the slope. It can be expressed as \(\text{Grade Resistance} = \text{Weight} \times \sin(\theta)\), where \(\theta\) is the angle of the grade.
Identify the given values: Weight \(W = 3000\) lb and Grade Resistance \(R = 150\) lb. We need to find the angle \(\theta\) such that \(R = W \times \sin(\theta)\).
Set up the equation using the given values: \(150 = 3000 \times \sin(\theta)\).
Solve for \(\sin(\theta)\) by dividing both sides of the equation by 3000: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{150}{3000}\).
Find the angle \(\theta\) by taking the inverse sine (arcsin) of the value found: \(\theta = \arcsin\left(\frac{150}{3000}\right)\). Then, convert the result to degrees and round to the nearest tenth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Grade Resistance and Its Relation to Weight

Grade resistance is the component of a vehicle's weight acting parallel to an inclined surface, opposing motion uphill. It depends on the weight of the vehicle and the slope angle, representing the force needed to overcome gravity along the incline.
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Trigonometric Relationship Between Forces and Angles

The grade resistance force can be modeled as the product of the vehicle's weight and the sine of the incline angle. This relationship allows us to use the sine function to find the angle when the force and weight are known.
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Inverse Sine Function to Find the Angle

To determine the incline angle from the grade resistance and weight, the inverse sine (arcsin) function is used. It calculates the angle whose sine equals the ratio of grade resistance to weight, providing the angle in degrees.
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Textbook Question

(Modeling) Speed of Light When a light ray travels from one medium, such as air, to another medium, such as water or glass, the speed of the light changes, and the light ray is bent, or refracted, at the boundary between the two media. (This is why objects under water appear to be in a different position from where they really are.) It can be shown in physics that these changes are related by Snell's law c₁ = sin θ₁ , c₂ sin θ₂ where c₁ is the speed of light in the first medium, c₂ is the speed of light in the second medium, and θ₁ and θ₂ are the angles shown in the figure. In Exercises 81 and 82, assume that c₁ = 3 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find the speed of light in the second medium for each of the following. a. θ₁ = 46°, θ₂ = 31° b. θ₁ = 39°, θ₂ = 28°

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Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships Two ships leave a port at the same time. The first ship sails on a bearing of 52° at 17 knots and the second on a bearing of 322° at 22 knots. How far apart are they after 2.5 hr?

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