Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.3.14
Chapter 3, Problem 2.3.14

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1. csc 145° 45'

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the angle from degrees and minutes to decimal degrees. Since 1 minute is \( \frac{1}{60} \) of a degree, calculate \( 45' = \frac{45}{60} = 0.75 \) degrees. Then, add this to 145 degrees to get the total angle: \( 145 + 0.75 = 145.75^\circ \).
Recall that \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \). So, to find \( \csc 145^\circ 45' \), you first need to find \( \sin 145.75^\circ \).
Use a calculator set to degree mode to find \( \sin 145.75^\circ \).
Calculate the reciprocal of the sine value to find the cosecant: \( \csc 145.75^\circ = \frac{1}{\sin 145.75^\circ} \).
Round your final answer to six decimal places as requested.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). To find csc of an angle, first find the sine of that angle, then take its reciprocal. This is essential for evaluating expressions involving csc.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Converting Degrees and Minutes to Decimal Degrees

Angles given in degrees and minutes must be converted to decimal degrees before using a calculator. Since 1 minute equals 1/60 of a degree, convert by adding minutes divided by 60 to the degrees. For example, 145° 45' = 145 + 45/60 = 145.75°.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Using a Calculator to Approximate Trigonometric Values

After simplifying and converting the angle, use a scientific calculator set to degree mode to find the sine value. Then compute the reciprocal for cosecant. Round the final answer to six decimal places as required for precision.
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(Modeling) Speed of Light When a light ray travels from one medium, such as air, to another medium, such as water or glass, the speed of the light changes, and the light ray is bent, or refracted, at the boundary between the two media. (This is why objects under water appear to be in a different position from where they really are.) It can be shown in physics that these changes are related by Snell's law c₁ = sin θ₁ , c₂ sin θ₂ where c₁ is the speed of light in the first medium, c₂ is the speed of light in the second medium, and θ₁ and θ₂ are the angles shown in the figure. In Exercises 81 and 82, assume that c₁ = 3 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find the speed of light in the second medium for each of the following. a. θ₁ = 46°, θ₂ = 31° b. θ₁ = 39°, θ₂ = 28°

589
views
Textbook Question

(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. A 3000-lb car traveling uphill has a grade resistance of 150 lb. Find the angle of the grade to the nearest tenth of a degree.

689
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. sin 10° + sin 10° = sin 20°

628
views
Textbook Question

(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. A car traveling on a -3° downhill grade has a grade resistance of -145 lb. Determine the weight of the car to the nearest hundred pounds.

655
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. cos 70° = 2 cos² 35° - 1

556
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships Two ships leave a port at the same time. The first ship sails on a bearing of 52° at 17 knots and the second on a bearing of 322° at 22 knots. How far apart are they after 2.5 hr?

986
views