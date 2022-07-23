Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 53
Chapter 3, Problem 53

Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Length of a Shadow Suppose that the angle of elevation of the sun is 23.4°. Find the length of the shadow cast by a person who is 5.75 ft tall.
<Image>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right triangle formed by the person, the shadow, and the line of sight to the sun. The person's height is the side opposite the angle of elevation, and the shadow length is the adjacent side.
Label the angle of elevation as \(\theta = 23.4^\circ\), the height of the person as the opposite side \(O = 5.75\) ft, and the shadow length as the adjacent side \(A\) (which we need to find).
Use the tangent trigonometric ratio, which relates the opposite side and adjacent side in a right triangle: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{O}{A}\).
Rearrange the formula to solve for the shadow length \(A\): \(A = \frac{O}{\tan(\theta)}\).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \(A = \frac{5.75}{\tan(23.4^\circ)}\), and then calculate the value of \(A\) to find the length of the shadow.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle of Elevation

The angle of elevation is the angle formed between the horizontal ground and the line of sight to an object above the horizontal. In this problem, it represents the sun's position relative to the person, which helps determine the shadow length using trigonometric ratios.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles

Right Triangle Trigonometry

The situation forms a right triangle where the person's height is one leg, the shadow length is the other leg, and the angle of elevation is between the shadow and the line to the sun. Using trigonometric functions like tangent relates these sides and the angle.
Recommended video:
04:39
45-45-90 Triangles

Tangent Function

Tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. Here, tan(23.4°) = height of person / length of shadow, allowing calculation of the shadow length by rearranging the formula.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Length of Sides of an Isosceles Triangle An isosceles triangle has a base of length 49.28 m. The angle opposite the base is 58.746°. Find the length of each of the two equal sides.

747
views
Textbook Question

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cos 30°

813
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Angle of Depression of a Light A company safety committee has recommended that a floodlight be mounted in a parking lot so as to illuminate the employee exit, as shown in the figure. Find the angle of depression of the light to the nearest minute.

627
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos(30° + 60°) = cos 30° + cos 60°

657
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Distance from the Ground to the Top of a Building The angle of depression from the top of a building to a point on the ground is 32°30'. How far is the point on the ground from the top of the building if the building is 252 m high?

728
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos 60° = 2 cos² 30° - 1

739
views