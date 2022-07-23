Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Length of a Shadow Suppose that the angle of elevation of the sun is 23.4°. Find the length of the shadow cast by a person who is 5.75 ft tall.
<Image>
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Length of a Shadow Suppose that the angle of elevation of the sun is 23.4°. Find the length of the shadow cast by a person who is 5.75 ft tall.
<Image>
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos(30° + 60°) = cos 30° + cos 60°
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Height of a Tower The angle of depression from a television tower to a point on the ground 36.0 m from the bottom of the tower is 29.5°. Find the height of the tower.
Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Distance from the Ground to the Top of a Building The angle of depression from the top of a building to a point on the ground is 32°30'. How far is the point on the ground from the top of the building if the building is 252 m high?
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.