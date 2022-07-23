Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 52
Chapter 3, Problem 52

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cos 30°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that 30° is one of the special angles in trigonometry, and its cosine value is well-known from the unit circle or special right triangles.
Recognize that the cosine of 30° corresponds to the adjacent side over the hypotenuse in a 30°-60°-90° right triangle.
In a 30°-60°-90° triangle, the sides are in the ratio 1 (opposite 30°) : \(\sqrt{3}\) (adjacent 30°) : 2 (hypotenuse).
Therefore, the cosine of 30° is the length of the adjacent side over the hypotenuse, which can be written as \(\cos 30^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Write down the exact value using the simplified radical form without decimal approximation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Special Angles

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric functions for all angles. Special angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known sine and cosine values derived from equilateral and right triangles, which help in finding exact trigonometric values.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Cosine Function Definition

Cosine of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. On the unit circle, cosine corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point where the terminal side of the angle intersects the circle, allowing exact values to be determined for standard angles.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Exact Values of Cosine for 30°

The exact value of cos 30° is derived from the 30°-60°-90° triangle, where the sides are in the ratio 1:√3:2. Cos 30° equals √3/2, representing the adjacent side over the hypotenuse, providing a precise, simplified radical form rather than a decimal approximation.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Length of a Shadow Suppose that the angle of elevation of the sun is 23.4°. Find the length of the shadow cast by a person who is 5.75 ft tall.

<Image>

684
views
Textbook Question

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°

610
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos(30° + 60°) = cos 30° + cos 60°

657
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Height of a Tower The angle of depression from a television tower to a point on the ground 36.0 m from the bottom of the tower is 29.5°. Find the height of the tower.

721
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Distance from the Ground to the Top of a Building The angle of depression from the top of a building to a point on the ground is 32°30'. How far is the point on the ground from the top of the building if the building is 252 m high?

728
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.

777
views