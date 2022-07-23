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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 53
Chapter 3, Problem 53

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos(30° + 60°) = cos 30° + cos 60°

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Recall the cosine addition formula: \(\cos(A + B) = \cos A \cos B - \sin A \sin B\).
Apply the formula to \(\cos(30^\circ + 60^\circ)\), which becomes \(\cos 30^\circ \cos 60^\circ - \sin 30^\circ \sin 60^\circ\).
Compare this expression to the right side of the given statement, which is \(\cos 30^\circ + \cos 60^\circ\).
Notice that the given statement adds the cosines directly, but the correct formula involves products of cosines and sines with a subtraction.
Conclude that the statement is false because it does not follow the cosine addition identity; the correct expression includes both cosine and sine terms multiplied and subtracted.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine Addition Formula

The cosine addition formula states that cos(A + B) = cos A cos B - sin A sin B. It is used to find the cosine of the sum of two angles, which is not simply the sum of their cosines. This formula is essential to verify or refute the given statement.
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Quadratic Formula

Properties of Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions like cosine and sine have specific properties and identities that govern their behavior. Understanding that cosine is not a linear function and that cos(A + B) ≠ cos A + cos B helps in evaluating the truth of the statement.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Evaluating Trigonometric Expressions

Evaluating trigonometric expressions involves substituting known angle values and simplifying using identities. For example, calculating cos(30° + 60°) and comparing it to cos 30° + cos 60° helps determine if the statement is true or false.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
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