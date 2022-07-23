Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. sec 222° 30'
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. tan θ = 1.3763819
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Key Concepts
Tangent Function and Its Properties
Inverse Tangent (Arctan) and Angle Calculation
Interval Restriction and Multiple Solutions
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. Use a calculator for Exercises 39 and 42. sin 42° + sin 42° = sin 84°
Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. cot θ = 1.1249386
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. Use a calculator for Exercises 39 and 42. 1 tan² 60° = sec² 60°
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Height of an Antenna A scanner antenna is on top of the center of a house. The angle of elevation from a point 28.0 m from the center of the house to the top of the antenna is 27°10', and the angle of elevation to the bottom of the antenna is 18°10'. Find the height of the antenna.
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. tan 11.7689°