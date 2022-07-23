Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
cos θ = 0.85536428
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
cos θ = 0.85536428
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. sec 222° 30'
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. Use a calculator for Exercises 39 and 42. sin 42° + sin 42° = sin 84°
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. tan θ = 1.3763819
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Height of an Antenna A scanner antenna is on top of the center of a house. The angle of elevation from a point 28.0 m from the center of the house to the top of the antenna is 27°10', and the angle of elevation to the bottom of the antenna is 18°10'. Find the height of the antenna.
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. tan 11.7689°