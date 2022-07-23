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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.3.52
Chapter 3, Problem 2.3.52

Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. cos 40° = 2 cos 20°

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1
Recall the given statement: \( \cos 40^\circ = 2 \cos 20^\circ \). We want to verify if this equality holds true.
Use a calculator to find the value of \( \cos 40^\circ \). Make sure your calculator is set to degree mode.
Next, calculate the value of \( 2 \cos 20^\circ \) using the calculator, again ensuring degree mode is active.
Compare the two values obtained: \( \cos 40^\circ \) and \( 2 \cos 20^\circ \). Check if they are approximately equal, allowing for minor differences due to rounding.
Based on the comparison, conclude whether the statement is true or false. Remember, if the values differ significantly beyond rounding error, the statement is false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine Function and Its Properties

The cosine function relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the adjacent side over the hypotenuse. It is periodic and has specific values for common angles. Understanding how cosine values behave and their approximate decimal values is essential for evaluating trigonometric statements.
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Use of a Calculator for Trigonometric Values

Calculators can compute trigonometric functions to high precision, allowing verification of equations involving angles. Knowing how to input degrees and interpret results helps determine the truth of statements, especially when small rounding errors may occur.
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Trigonometric Identities and Equations

Trigonometric identities relate functions of different angles, such as double-angle formulas. Recognizing whether an equation like cos 40° = 2 cos 20° aligns with known identities helps assess its validity beyond numerical approximation.
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II.

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