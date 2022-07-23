Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships A ship leaves its home port and sails on a bearing of S 61°50'. Another ship leaves the same port at the same time and sails on a bearing of N 28°10'E. If the first ship sails at 24.0 mph and the second sails at 28.0 mph, find the distance between the two ships after 4 hr.