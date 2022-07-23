Convert the bearings into standard angles measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis (East). For the first ship with bearing S 61°50', this corresponds to an angle of 180° + 61°50' (since it's measured clockwise from North to South), so calculate the exact angle in degrees. For the second ship with bearing N 28°10' E, this corresponds to an angle of 90° - 28°10' (since it's measured clockwise from North to East), so calculate this angle as well.