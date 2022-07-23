Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. cos 40° = 2 cos 20°
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships A ship leaves its home port and sails on a bearing of S 61°50'. Another ship leaves the same port at the same time and sails on a bearing of N 28°10'E. If the first ship sails at 24.0 mph and the second sails at 28.0 mph, find the distance between the two ships after 4 hr.
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Key Concepts
Bearing and Direction in Navigation
Vector Representation of Displacement
Law of Cosines for Distance Calculation
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
1/csc(90°-51°)
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. cos 75°29' cos 14°31' - sin 75°29' sin 14°31'
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. ½ sin 40° = sin [½ (40°)]
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Flying Distance The bearing from A to C is N 64° W. The bearing from A to B is S 82° W. The bearing from B to C is N 26° E. A plane flying at 350 mph takes 1.8 hr to go from A to B. Find the distance from B to C.
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1. tan(-80° 06')