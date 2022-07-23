Distance Traveled by a Minute Hand Suppose the tip of the minute hand of a clock is 3 in. from the center of the clock. For each duration, determine the distance traveled by the tip of the minute hand. Leave answers as multiples of π . 30 min
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Chapter 4, Problem 41
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3.
sec 2.8440
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the secant function is the reciprocal of the cosine function. So, \( \sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x} \).
Identify the angle given, which is \( 2.8440 \) radians, and understand that you need to find \( \sec 2.8440 \).
Calculate \( \cos 2.8440 \) using a calculator set to radian mode to get an approximate value.
Take the reciprocal of the cosine value found in the previous step to find \( \sec 2.8440 = \frac{1}{\cos 2.8440} \).
Round the result to four decimal places to get the final approximation for \( \sec 2.8440 \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Circular Functions and Their Definitions
Circular functions, such as sine, cosine, and secant, are based on the unit circle. The secant function is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function, i.e., sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Understanding this relationship is essential for evaluating secant values.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions
Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Approximations
Calculators can approximate trigonometric values by inputting the angle in radians or degrees. It is important to ensure the calculator is set to the correct mode (radians here) and to use the reciprocal function or calculate 1/cos(θ) to find sec(θ).
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Rounding and Decimal Precision
When approximating values, rounding to a specified number of decimal places ensures clarity and consistency. Here, the answer should be rounded to four decimal places, which means keeping four digits after the decimal point and rounding the last digit appropriately.
Recommended video:
2:22
Cardioids Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question
706
views
Textbook Question
Distance Traveled by a Minute Hand Suppose the tip of the minute hand of a clock is 3 in. from the center of the clock. For each duration, determine the distance traveled by the tip of the minute hand. Leave answers as multiples of π . 4.5 hr
630
views
Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 11π/30
620
views
Textbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. csc (―9.4946)
737
views
Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ―7π/20
785
views
Textbook Question
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
tan 1 or tan 2
732
views