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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 55
Chapter 4, Problem 55

Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
-47.69°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given degree measure into the formula: \(-47.69^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Multiply the degree value by \(\pi\) to get the numerator of the fraction.
Divide the result by 180 to complete the conversion to radians.
If needed, use a calculator to approximate the value and round it to the nearest thousandth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many trigonometric calculations.
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Use of π in Radian Measures

Radians are often expressed in terms of π to maintain exact values. For example, 180° equals π radians. Understanding how π relates to angle measures helps in both exact and approximate calculations.
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Rounding to a Specified Decimal Place

When converting to radians, the result may be an irrational number. Rounding to the nearest thousandth means limiting the decimal places to three digits, which balances precision and simplicity for practical use.
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Example 1
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